Austin City Council approves financing, development of affordable apartment complex

AUSTIN, Minn. - On Monday, the Austin City Council approved plans for the financing and development of an apartment complex.
The goal is to provide more affordable housing to the city.
The complex will be a 40-unit building costing around 16 million dollars.
Funding for the project includes a $615,000 loan at 1% from the city, as well as several grants. These include $300,000 from the city of Austin, $250,000 from Mower County, and $600,000 the Hormel Foundation.
Rent will be based on income levels in the city, allowing rates to be more affordable.
Three Rivers Community Action, the project's developer, has worked with the city before. Mayor King says the city is confident the job will be done right.
"Entities like that are very cooperative," he said. "We like the way that unfolds. Three Rivers does an amazing job managing those and getting those built to really outstanding standards."
The mayor also mentioned developers are interested in building more single-family houses in the city as well.
Construction for the building is expected to start by the end of the month. The city hopes to begin leasing the apartments out by late 2024.