Austin church packs food for Ukraine

AUSTIN, Minn.- As the war in Ukraine continues, congregants at an Austin church are stepping up to make sure Ukrainians aren't starving.
People at Westminister Presbyterian Church were hard at work on Sunday. Between 40-50 people put on their gloves and hair nets to pack meals for Ukrainian people.
"We've seen the pictures of the devastation over there and we know that there's millions, millions of people that are without food and without the means of being able to eat ," says Real Hope For The Hungry Director Carol Brown. "They're totally relying on the graciousness of other people to help them get the food that they need."
The nutritious meals for those in Ukraine include soy, rice, and chicken flavoring. People from multiple generations came out to lend a hand including eight-year-old Grant Baron.
"It feels good to help out and helping other people I like to do it," says Baron.
Baron joined his family in making sure the church reached its goal of making 7,000 meals. His mother is happy she and all her kids were able to help.
"This year we're just glad it can go to the Ukraine and we know specifically who's gonna be receiving it and how these people will be benefiting," explains Baron. "We love it that our whole family can be here helping and doing this together and just serving the lord and that's how we feel God is telling us we should be giving back to others."
In the spring Real Hope for the Hungry sent 21,000 meals to Ukraine. Once the food arrives they hope Ukrainians receive 28,000 meals from them.
Real Hope for the Hungry is having two food packing events in September. Some of those meals will continue to go to Ukraine. Others will be sent to Haiti.