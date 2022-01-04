Austin chamber announces winners of holiday lighting contest

Weather Alert

...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight... .Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold wind chills. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph area wide producing blowing snow due to new and already existing snow cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero central and north. * WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday morning. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in rural areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around unsecured objects. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&