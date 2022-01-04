Austin chamber announces winners of holiday lighting contest

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Austin Area Chamber is announcing the winners of the Winter Extravaganza Lighting Contest.
In the business category, winners are:
Mayor’s Choice: The Cedars of Austin (Entry #8)
People’s Choice: Mower County Historical Society (Entry #26)
Clark Griswold: Hormel Historic Home (Entry #9)
In the residential category, winners are:
Mayor’s Choice: 304 12th Pl. NW (Entry #5) and 301 12th Pl. NW (Entry #6)
People’s Choice: 3916 W. Oakland Ave. (Entry #31)
Clark Griswold: 406 14th St SE (Entry #17)
The Lighting Contest was held from December 1 to December 31, 2021.