Austin Bruins player hospitalized after Saturday night game

AUSTIN, Minn. – A player with the Austin Bruins was hospitalized Saturday night after taking a high stick to the face.
The team says it happened in the 2nd period when Elliott Lareau was battling with a member of the Aberdeen Wings for puck possession in the neutral zone. The Bruins say Lareau took an unintentional high stick to the right eye and received immediate help from Mayo Clinic Athletic Training Staff, Emergency Medical Technicians, and team and Riverside Arena staff.
Lareau was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin and then transferred to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. He was released from the hospital Sunday morning.
The Bruins say Lareau is back with his billet family in Austin and is expected to make a full recovery.