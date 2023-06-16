Austin armed robber caught hiding in an attic is sentenced

AUSTIN, Minn. – An armed robber arrested after a long standoff when he was found hiding in an attic is going to prison.
Terrance Gustav Book, 29 of Austin, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery-possessing a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
The Austin Police Department says Book displayed a gun while stealing someone’s vehicle on December 15, 2022. Book wasn’t arrested until March 7 when police got a tip Book was in a home in the 300 block of 2nd Street SW. The Austin Mower Special Incident Response Team was called in and after multiple attempts to contact Book went unanswered, the team went in and took him into custody.
Court documents state Ammunition and two firearms were located in the residence. One of the guns had been reported stolen and investigators said it had been modified to work with a homemade silencer.
Book has now been sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for 100 days already served.
He is still facing a charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Freeborn County. Law enforcement says Book was armed with a knife in one hand and a wooden bat in the other when he attacked another man on July 25, 2022. No plea has been entered in that case.