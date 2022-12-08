Austin Area Foundation conducting its annual fundraising campaign

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Austin Area Foundation (AAF) is calling for contributions to its annual fundraising campaign.
“The continuing growth of the AAF and its impact on the community are directly attributable to the incredible spirit of area residents who contribute to our funds,” says Steve Barrett, Executive Director. “As our asset base grows, so does our ability to provide even more support to our nonprofit partner organizations. Our two newest funds offer even more ways to benefit area residents”
The AAF is currently conducting its Annual Appeal to raise funds to support the various programs including the Greatest Need Fund, the Basic Needs Fund, the Austin Legacy Endowment Fund, the Greater Austin Area and Mower County Endowment Fund, and the AAF Scholarship for Education Majors.
“We also thank the many sponsors and participants of our annual fundraising event, ‘For the Love of Austin,’ for their generous gifts,” says AAF Chair Taggert Medgaarden. “This event captures the ‘why’ of it all that is at the heart of Austin Area Foundation. Giving to the people and the community we love, now and throughout generations to come.”
The AAF says it distributed over $196,000 to deserving organizations in 2021.
To make a contribution to the Austin Area Foundation or learn more about “For the Love of Austin” please contact Steve Barrett, Executive Director, at 507-434-7494 or by email to director@austinareafoundation.org.