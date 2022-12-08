 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern
Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning.
Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze
of ice mixed in with the snow is possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow.
Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches likely, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo
counties.

* WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm this evening to 9am
Friday. Winter Storm Warning in effect from 12am to 6am Friday
Morning, when the worse conditions are anticipated.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and snow covered
roads. Reduced visibility is expected with heavy snowfall. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Austin Area Foundation conducting its annual fundraising campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
Austin Area Foundation

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Austin Area Foundation (AAF) is calling for contributions to its annual fundraising campaign.

“The continuing growth of the AAF and its impact on the community are directly attributable to the incredible spirit of area residents who contribute to our funds,” says Steve Barrett, Executive Director.  “As our asset base grows, so does our ability to provide even more support to our nonprofit partner organizations. Our two newest funds offer even more ways to benefit area residents”

The AAF is currently conducting its Annual Appeal to raise funds to support the various programs including the Greatest Need Fund, the Basic Needs Fund, the Austin Legacy Endowment Fund, the Greater Austin Area and Mower County Endowment Fund, and the AAF Scholarship for Education Majors.

“We also thank the many sponsors and participants of our annual fundraising event, ‘For the Love of Austin,’ for their generous gifts,” says AAF Chair Taggert Medgaarden.  “This event captures the ‘why’ of it all that is at the heart of Austin Area Foundation. Giving to the people and the community we love, now and throughout generations to come.”

The AAF says it distributed over $196,000 to deserving organizations in 2021.

To make a contribution to the Austin Area Foundation or learn more about “For the Love of Austin” please contact Steve Barrett, Executive Director, at 507-434-7494 or by email to director@austinareafoundation.org.