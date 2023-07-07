Austin American Legion fundraiser helping veterans suffering from PTSD

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Prevent 22 Ride fundraiser is starting Saturday morning where motorcyclists ride around Southeastern Minnesota raising awareness and money for veteran suicide prevention.
American Legion President, Roy Nance, and Vice President, Joe Smillie, believe the two biggest issues veterans are facing is housing shortages and mental health issues.
"Its time for us to step up and help them because the government does what they can, but we need more help to help our veterans. They served our county, now its time for us to serve them," said Nance.
All of the proceeds will go towards veteran suicide prevention to organizations like Eagles Healing Nest veterans home and Believet.
"Even the ones that survived and came back struggle. They struggle with life and they struggle with daily functions and they are the ones that made life for us to be free here," said Nance.