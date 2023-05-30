ATV safety tips

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As we inch closer to summer, you might be thinking about hopping on an ATV. I spoke with Korbin Bowman, the head salesman at Cycle City, about what you can do to stay safe. He said you're going to want to grab all the necessary protective gear. That's stuff like a helmet, gloves, and boots. When you're driving over rocks and mud, he said that you should try to sit upright so that the friction doesn't hurt as much. He also recommended bringing a buddy with you while you're riding.
“When you’re in those rocks or the mud, if you do unfortunately come s-get stuck or tip over, you have a friend there that can get you back to where you started, and that way you are safe for the whole day, and also if you’re a beginner, you can have a friend that’s in front of you showing to where you need to go and that way you’re also the safest as possible," Bowman said.
He also advised researching any trails you're heading out to so you can figure out whether you're skilled enough to handle them. If you're more of a beginner, he recommended heading out to Meadow Valley Motocross. If you're more experienced, you can head out to Snake Creek ATV Trail and Chatfield ATV Trails.