Attraction highlights sunflowers to end the summer

WANAMINGO, Minn.-At Buck & Honey's, you can find two acres of beautiful sunflowers. You can walk through the sunflower maze and even pick one out to take home with you. Kids will be able to check out a petting zoo, which will have cows, sheep, and alpacas. They will also be able to get on top of some tractors. If they don't mind getting messy, they can jump into a corn pit. Erica "Honey" Irrthum, one of the owners of the attraction, explained the ability sunflowers have to lift visitors' spirits.
“I think the greatest thing about sunflowers is that it can bring joy. You can cut them. You can take them to those who are unable to come physically out to the sunflower patch and be able to spread the joy. Yellow…it’s the color of sunshine, so I just think they’re just a very joyful flower," Irrthum said.
This is the last week of the year that this attraction will be open. It will be open from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. You can buy your tickets at the attraction once when you arrive.