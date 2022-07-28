Attorney General Keith Ellison says he will not appeal abortion ruling

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Attorney General Keith Ellison said he will not appeal Ramsey County District's Judge Thomas Gilligan's abortion ruling on Thursday.
Ellison tells KIMT the state had already spent $600,000 dollars, 4,000 hours and three years on the case and did not believe an appeal would change the verdict.
When it comes to deciding if he will appeal a case, Ellison said money and likeliness of a different outcome play a part in the final decision.
"There are cases where we do not appeal in other cases. The Kimberly Potter case had a sentence we did not appeal even though it was below sentencing guidelines. There are other charity cases we have not appealed. There are cases we do not appeal all the time, it is part of what the attorney general's job is, is to make these policy based decisions on how to spend the legal resources of our city, I mean of our state, excuse me," Ellison said.
Ellison said it is up to lawmakers now regarding the future of abortion law in Minnesota.
"I think it is appropriate for it to land there and that has always been my position with regard to this case with Doe V. Minnesota, which is that either a court of competent jurisdiction or the legislature should be making this decision, not me. Now a court has made this decision after an exhaustive briefing period, where we briefed every issue, filed motions to dismiss and put a lot of time and energy into it," Ellison said.