Attempted murder trial set over Rochester stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is now scheduled over a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.
Mazem Caden Gisi, 20 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder, and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Gisi is accused of stabbing a man in the abdomen on May 27 in the 1200 block of 4th Avenue SW in Rochester. The victim told police he opened the door after he recognized the voice of the person knocking as his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim says he initially thought Gisi punched him in the stomach but then realized he had been stabbed.
Gisi turned himself in to the police a few days after the stabbing.