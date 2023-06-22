Attempted murder trial scheduled for Austin shooting

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies, warm
temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable
for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen
Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ground-
level ozone is expected to be in the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups) AQI category across the alert area.  Ozone will be highest
during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most
abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone concentrations will be
lowest in the early morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Attempted murder trial scheduled for Austin shooting

Denroy Jeffers-Brown

AUSTIN, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a June 3 shooting in Austin that left a man shot in the chest.

Denroy Ashan Jeffers-Brown, 34 of Austin, is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The Austin Police Department says an adult male was shot the morning of June 3 in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue NW.  The victim told police he was shot by Jeffers-Brown while the victim was being held down by another person.

The victim was eventually flown to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for emergency surgery for a gunshot wound to the chest.

One witness told investigators Jeffers-Brown was moving to pistol whip the victim when the gun fell to the ground and went off.  Court documents state Jeffers-Brown told police the gun fell out of his pocket and went off.

A trial is now set to begin on August 7 in Mower County District Court.

