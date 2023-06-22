Attempted murder trial scheduled for Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a June 3 shooting in Austin that left a man shot in the chest.
Denroy Ashan Jeffers-Brown, 34 of Austin, is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
The Austin Police Department says an adult male was shot the morning of June 3 in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue NW. The victim told police he was shot by Jeffers-Brown while the victim was being held down by another person.
The victim was eventually flown to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for emergency surgery for a gunshot wound to the chest.
One witness told investigators Jeffers-Brown was moving to pistol whip the victim when the gun fell to the ground and went off. Court documents state Jeffers-Brown told police the gun fell out of his pocket and went off.
A trial is now set to begin on August 7 in Mower County District Court.