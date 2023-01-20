Attempted dog poisoning under investigation in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating an apparent attempt to poison three dogs.
The Austin Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 700 block of 18th Street SE on Thursday about rat poison being found in the backyard. The resident told them on Sunday he found 12 blocks of rat poison that had been stuffed with meat.
The resident said he believed someone threw the poison into his backyard to try and harm his three Great Danes.
Police say the dogs seem to be in good health and there is no reason to believe they ate any of the poison.
An investigation is underway but police say this appears to be an isolated incident. Anyone with information about the rat poison is asked to contact the Austin Police Investigations Unit.