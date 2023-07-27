Attempted break-in and teen brawl under investigation in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating an attempted burglary and a teen brawl that happened Wednesday.
A 65-year-old woman reported she was sleeping around 3 am with a window open in her apartment in the 1500 block of 50th Street NW when she heard noises outside. The woman told police someone was cutting the screen in her window, but ran away and did not get inside.
Officers were also called about a fight involving 12 and 14-year-olds in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue SE around 9:45 pm. Investigators say it looks like the fight started at the Olmsted County Fair but everyone scattered when police arrived and investigations have not received much cooperation.