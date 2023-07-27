 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Attempted break-in and teen brawl under investigation in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating an attempted burglary and a teen brawl that happened Wednesday.

A 65-year-old woman reported she was sleeping around 3 am with a window open in her apartment in the 1500 block of 50th Street NW when she heard noises outside.  The woman told police someone was cutting the screen in her window, but ran away and did not get inside.

Officers were also called about a fight involving 12 and 14-year-olds in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue SE around 9:45 pm.  Investigators say it looks like the fight started at the Olmsted County Fair but everyone scattered when police arrived and investigations have not received much cooperation.

