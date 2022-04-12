At least 16 people injured in shooting at NYC subway station

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Western and Northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 2 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a short lived increase in stronger winds for the next 4 to 5 hours over the region. Winds will lessen slightly below criteria after 2 PM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&