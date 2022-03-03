Ash Wednesday officially starts Lenten season

MASON CITY, Iowa - You might be wondering you saw some black marks in the form of crosses on some foreheads. There is a reason behind that.
Yesterday marked Ash Wednesday, meaning the season of Lent has officially begun for Christians around the world. Churches around the area, including St. James Lutheran, held services throughout the day Wednesday, including the administering of ashes, which symbolizes death and repentance, with the cross is meaning to belong to Jesus Christ.
Pastor Sid Bohls says the word "Lent" translates into "spring", and is a sign of renewal, rebirth and growth.
"We take time to deliberately pay attention to who we are, our relationship with God and what we're up to, so we can not go the same direction mindlessly, but can instead pay attention on what's going on in our lives and who we really are."
Lent also serves as a time for great sacrifice and inner reflection, and if you've been meaning to do that yourself, Bohls says Lent is the perfect time to do it.
"I think the need for Lent is a human need. We all need to take time to slow down, reflect and try to start again our lives."
Many tend to give up something up for the 40 day period of Lent as a sign of sacrifice and testing one's self discipline.