 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across much of Iowa
Tonight into Tuesday...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation is set to
impact Iowa starting late this afternoon, and then spreading into
portions of central and southern Iowa tonight and into Tuesday
morning. The wintry mix is expected to transition to snow north
by Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute may be affected
for many locations due to either snow covered or icy roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A mixture of precipitation initially, transitioning to
all snow by Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations of up to two
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. North winds are
expected to increase to 20 to 35 mph by Tuesday morning with
some blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

As temperatures fluctuate, an ice rescue specialist issues safety reminders

  • 0
As temperatures fluctuate, an ice rescue specialist issues safety reminders

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As temperatures fluctuate from mild one day to freezing the next an ice rescue specialist is reminding us all what's needed if you're planning on heading out for winter activities.

Riverland Community Technical College Ice Rescue Specialist Sam Jaquith says while many ice fishers know they should have a personal flotation device on hand it's not all that's required.

"Mandatory, ice picks you've got to have them. Walking on the ice? Also, ice cleats. Another thing that I advise is a simple sounding staff," said Jaquith.

Along with the essentials Jaquith says there's a one-ten-one formula to keep in mind.

He says you'll have one minute to get your breathing under control if you fall through the ice.

You then have up to ten minutes of good muscle tone and movement to facilitate getting out of the water but after that ten minutes you'll no longer be able to get out on your own.

Finally you'll have up to one hour of survival time in the water but only if you're wearing a personal flotation device.

He added, "Early season or late season it's absolutely mandatory to have theses safety articles with you; simply because you have no idea how thick that ice is with the fluctuation in the temperatures. During nighttime it freezes, during the daytime it starts to thaw out again. The ice doesn't stay consistent."

Another simple life saving measure you can take is wearing your phone around your neck so you have easy access if you fall through the ice. You can also wear a whistle in case you need another way to signal for help.

Recommended for you