As people head to fill up at the pump in Rochester, gas prices continue to dip

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As people head to fill up at the pump, gas prices continue to dip.
The national average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it's $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.
Gas is about ten cents cheaper than it is other places in southeast Rochester, many people surprised to see prices go down again.
Kim Shimak-Hanson says “I’m happy to see it going down especially for those that struggle and need it to get to their jobs that are making minimum wage.”
Other people are here in Olmsted County for the fair, are relieved to see gas cheaper here in Rochester than Austin.
“I’m fortunate to have a job where I don't have to drive as much. But I still am very happy to see it start to go down, and I hope it continues to go down,” Shimak-Hanson adds.
As of last week, Minnesota average is $4.37 cents. Iowa is $4.16.