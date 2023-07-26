As big Mega Millions jackpot looms, someone may miss their chance at a $1 million prize

CLIVE, Iowa – The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday has climbed to an estimated $910 million.
The Iowa Lottery says there has been no Mega Millions jackpot winner since April 18 and it’s grown to become the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game and the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.
If someone wins Friday and takes the cash payout option, they would receive $464.2 million before taxes.
The Iowa Lottery is also reminding players a $1 million Mega Millions prize won in central Iowa remains unclaimed. The winning ticket was purchased at The Filling Station/Gateway Express, 2400 University Boulevard in Ames, for the Mega Millions drawing on September 6, 2022.
The winner or winners of the $1 million prize have until the close of business on September 6, 2023, to claim it at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.