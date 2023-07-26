 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

As big Mega Millions jackpot looms, someone may miss their chance at a $1 million prize

Mega Millions ticket

Image courtesy of the Iowa Lottery.

CLIVE, Iowa – The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday has climbed to an estimated $910 million.

The Iowa Lottery says there has been no Mega Millions jackpot winner since April 18 and it’s grown to become the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game and the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

If someone wins Friday and takes the cash payout option, they would receive $464.2 million before taxes.

The Iowa Lottery is also reminding players a $1 million Mega Millions prize won in central Iowa remains unclaimed.  The winning ticket was purchased at The Filling Station/Gateway Express, 2400 University Boulevard in Ames, for the Mega Millions drawing on September 6, 2022.

The winner or winners of the $1 million prize have until the close of business on September 6, 2023, to claim it at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

