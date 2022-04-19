Artists selected for downtown Rochester barrier murals

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 10 artists have been selected to create murals on 100 concrete barriers in downtown Rochester.
The barriers will be used throughout the Downtown Sidewalk Experience Enhancement project in the Spring/Summer of 2022. The City of Rochester, Destination Medical Center, and Threshold Arts selected the artists and their work should be completed by early May.
“In the past, this type of construction project could have had a large impact on access to businesses,” says Jamie Rothe, DMC’s Community Engagement & Experience Director. “With the Business Forward Strategy, we work with stakeholders in the area to listen to their concerns and implement tactics to help mitigate that risk. We are very excited to be working with Threshold to lead the painting of the Jersey barriers which will add color and vibrancy to the construction site while completing this very important project. “
Selected artists are Jessalyn Finch, Elizabeth Forsman, Carlota Gay, Willow Gentile, Afi Jane, Amy Krause, Garrett Larson, Eleanor Sievers, Daniel Vedamuthu, and Amarama Vercnocke. All images courtesy of Threshold Arts.