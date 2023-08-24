Artist chosen for utility box mural project in Rochester park

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An artist has been selected to transform a pair of utility boxes in Mayo Memorial Park East into works of art.
The boxes will be covered with murals created by Samantha Reiter-Johnson, who was picked from among 15 artist proposals for the job. Reiter-Johnson says the murals will be inspired by plants to bring life to the park in all seasons.
“I wanted to create a piece that is enjoyable for all ages. Viewing plants even through imagery can lower stress levels and evoke creativity,” says Samantha Reiter-Johnson.
The murals are part of the Art4Trails project and should be on view to the public starting September 15.
Reiter-Johnson describes herself as a self-taught artist and plant enthusiast, when she’s not working as a cell biologist, who combines her passions for art and nature to form @chlorocreations.
Using primarily colored pencils, Samantha applies the same attention to detail in her drawings as she does in her day job as a cell biologist.
The selection committee who chose Reiter-Johnson was made up of: Brooke Burch, Mary Ellen Landwehr, Mike Nigbur, Kaitlyn Walsh, Margaret Weglinksi, and Bharath Wootla.