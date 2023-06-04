 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec is
currently moving west across the Great Lakes and Wisconsin. Smoke
will cross into eastern Minnesota late Sunday morning. The smoke may
make it as far west as Rochester and St Cloud. Air quality should
improve across east central and southeastern Minnesota tomorrow
morning. Some smoke may linger across southeast Minnesota through
Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Artisan market held in Rochester

  • Updated
  • 0

Artisan market held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 3rd "ART(is)T Therapy Artisan Market" happened today at Little Thistle Brewing Company. It was meant to be a gathering for artists who create art to help improve their mental health. The market featured over 50 local artisans. There were lots of different types of artwork at the market. Some of the money raised from the event will be used to support the southeast Minnesota affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Lois Till-Tarara, one of the local artisans, explains how their work helps their mental health.

“Art often brings a smile to people’s face, so I like to do some whimsical art that makes people smile or that makes people happy that they have something like that to look at in their garden or in their patio or yard," Till-Tarara said.

Little Thistle Brewing Company will host another artisan market on October 8th. If you would like to learn more about the southeast Minnesota affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, click here.

