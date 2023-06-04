Artisan market held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 3rd "ART(is)T Therapy Artisan Market" happened today at Little Thistle Brewing Company. It was meant to be a gathering for artists who create art to help improve their mental health. The market featured over 50 local artisans. There were lots of different types of artwork at the market. Some of the money raised from the event will be used to support the southeast Minnesota affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Lois Till-Tarara, one of the local artisans, explains how their work helps their mental health.
“Art often brings a smile to people’s face, so I like to do some whimsical art that makes people smile or that makes people happy that they have something like that to look at in their garden or in their patio or yard," Till-Tarara said.
Little Thistle Brewing Company will host another artisan market on October 8th. If you would like to learn more about the southeast Minnesota affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, click here.