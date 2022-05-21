Art on the Ave takes over Slattery Park

ROCHESTER, Minn.- From the pottery, to the music, and food, Art on the Avenue doesn't fail at bringing creativity to the streets of Rochester.
Since starting up in 2010, the annual springtime festival has been a welcome spot for artist Alison Mcclockin to showcase her work.
"I live in Slattery Park and I use to also be on the board but I'm an artist so of course I want to show it here," says Mcclockin.
Art on the Ave takes place on a different Med City street each year.
On Saturday more than 50 artists and vendors lined 5th Ave SE. in Slatterly Park, giving community members an opportunity to come together and celebrate creativity in their area.
"It's alot of fun. We've been living in the neighborhood for six years now and we've been going to Art on the Ave since we moved here," says Tyler Mcconaughey. "It's just alot of fun to be able to see it right out our front door."
The festival's highlight is the unveiling of a new permanent sculpture.
This year, Rochester's Karl Friedrich introduced his piece "Mother and Child" a representation of rebirth.
"It just really kind of wakes people up you know it gives them the ability to enjoy life and it's just something to look forward to," says Friedrich. "Art is just one of those things in our city that we need to embrace to really bring us together in our community and representing choice of who we have and our choices."
Art on the Avenue is slated to return next year.