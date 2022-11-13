Art Heads Emporium hosts "Queer Art Market"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-An art studio held a "Queer Art Market" today. At Art Heads Emporium, 13 artists from Rochester's queer community had their work available for sale. Making up for the lack of queer-specific art markets in the city was one of the reasons why the event was held. Art Heads Emporium Owner Leah Joy Bee said there's a deeply personal aspect to the artwork at the event.
“My art is an expression of myself, and so that’s not queer-specific. It’s not specific to anything. It’s just…it’s me. It’s an extension of me, and I think every artist in here would say the same thing," Bee said.
There are "Queer Art Nites" on the second Tuesday of each month at Art Heads Emporium. Any member of the queer community can work on their own art there. December 13th is the date of the next one. The art studio is looking to have more of these markets in the future.