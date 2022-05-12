Arson and burglary lead to probation for Rochester teen

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester teen gets probation for starting a fire and kicking down a door.
Lawrence Daveontae Johnson, 19, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation, 100 hours of community work service, and must pay $1,500 in restitution. He pleaded guilty in November 2021 to third-degree arson and third-degree burglary.
Rochester police say Johnson set fire to material in a clothes dryer at an apartment complex in the 800 block of 16th Avenue NE in May 2021. Officers say he then kicked down the door at the Machine Shed on 2nd Street NE in July 2021.
A charge of fifth-degree drug possession has been dismissed.