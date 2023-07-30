Arrests made after Albert Lea apartment was surrounded Saturday

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two wanted individuals were arrested Saturday after police surrounded a home in west Albert Lea.
Officers were sent to the 400 block of College Street West after a report of an unwanted person inside an apartment. Investigators say they determined Donald Maurice McCormick, 27 of Albert Lea, was in the apartment. McCormick had two felony warrants out for his arrest.
Police say they knocked on the apartment’s front door but got no response and an officer then saw McCormick briefly stick his head out a window. Law enforcement established a perimeter and began negotiating to have McCormick and others safely leave the apartment. The South Central Drug Investigative Unit SWAT team was called to the scene.
Albert Lea police say three people in the apartment eventually surrendered.
McCormick was taken to the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center with additional charges pending.
Samantha Elis Gunhammer, 34 of Wells, was taken to the Faribault County Jail on an outstanding warrant.
A third man was taken into custody but later released without charges.
SCDIU, Albert Lea Fire Rescue, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted with this incident.