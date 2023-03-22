Arrest warrants issued over Christmas Day murder in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Arrest warrants have been issued for two men wanted for a Christmas Day killing.
The Fort Dodge Police Department says Lakendrick A. Mosley, 31 of Des Moines, is facing a charge of first-degree murder and Darwin L. Green, 27 of Fort Dodge, is wanted for aiding and abetting first-degree murder. Mosley is described as 5’9’’ tall and weighing 145 pounds. Green is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 199 pounds.
Investigators say Mosley and Green are believed responsible for the death of Montreail Dungy, 46 of Fort Dodge, who was found shot to death around 3:30 am on December 25, 2022, in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue SW in Fort Dodge.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mosley or Green is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Dodge Fire Department, Iowa Department of Correctional Services, and the Webster County Attorney’s Office have assisted in this investigation.