 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Armored car guard accused of stealing from Mason City ATMs

  • 0
Arrest

MASON CITY, Iowa – An employee of an armored car company is being accused of stealing thousands of dollars over the course of a year.

Justin Lee Alumbaugh, 41 of Mason City, has been charged with first-degree theft.

The Mason City Police Department says Alumbaugh and another unidentified employee of Rochester Armored Cars stole over $10,000 between January 6 and December 8 in 2022.  Alumbaugh, while working as a security guard, would allegedly steal money intended to be put into ATMs and keep it for himself.

Tags

Recommended for you