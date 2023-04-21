Armored car guard accused of stealing from Mason City ATMs

MASON CITY, Iowa – An employee of an armored car company is being accused of stealing thousands of dollars over the course of a year.
Justin Lee Alumbaugh, 41 of Mason City, has been charged with first-degree theft.
The Mason City Police Department says Alumbaugh and another unidentified employee of Rochester Armored Cars stole over $10,000 between January 6 and December 8 in 2022. Alumbaugh, while working as a security guard, would allegedly steal money intended to be put into ATMs and keep it for himself.