Armed robbery, shooting to keep Mason City teen in prison for over a decade

MASON CITY, Iowa – A teen charged with crimes in two North Iowa counties is going to prison for a long time.
Jesup John Ward, 18 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. Ward pleaded guilty to reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and first-degree robbery.
Cerro Gordo County law enforcement says Ward fired a gun at someone on January 2 and caused an injury to that person. Investigators say Ward then robbed the Casey’s General Store on North Federal Avenue in Mason City on January 3, pointing a handgun at the employees and getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Court documents state Ward has been sentenced to 25 years for the robbery and five years for the shooting. Ward must serve at least 12 ½ years of his robbery sentence and then serve his reckless use of a firearm sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
Ward was also accused of second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief in Worth County. He and an unidentified person allegedly used a shovel to break into a home in the 100 block of South Broadway Street in Manly on January 2. Ward had pleaded not guilty and was set for trial but after his sentencing in Cerro Gordo County, the Worth County Attorney’s Office filed a motion to drop those charges.