Armed robber at Apache Mall is sentenced to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An armed robber is going to prison.
Tamarick Leondre Shaffer, 23 of Rochester, was sentenced Friday to two years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 192 days already served. He Shaffer pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident at Apache Mall on April 24.
Rochester police say Shaffer and another person entered the Nuka Lakta store and one of them stole a sweatshirt. Court documents state that when a store employee confronted them, Shaffer displayed a handgun and said he was going to “pop” the employee.