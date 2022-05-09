Arkansas woman pleads not guilty to 100 mph pursuit in North Iowa

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An Arkansas woman pleads not guilty to a 100 mile per hour chase in Worth County.
Abigail Pitcock, 23 of Bentonville, AR, is charged with eluding and second-degree theft.
Law enforcement says it got a call on April 7 of a vehicle stolen from the Mason City Walmart. The vehicle was reportedly going west on Highway 122 before getting onto northbound Interstate 35. Court documents state the vehicle was clocked at 108 mph before hitting stop sticks and coming to a halt at mile marker 214.
Investigators say Pitcock, the driver, was arrested.
Her trial is set to begin on July 6.