Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast to South winds sustained at 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Driving may be difficult on east west oriented
roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Arkansas woman pleads not guilty to 100 mph pursuit in North Iowa

Abigail Pitcock

Abigail Pitcock/Worth Co. Jail

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An Arkansas woman pleads not guilty to a 100 mile per hour chase in Worth County.

Abigail Pitcock, 23 of Bentonville, AR, is charged with eluding and second-degree theft.

Law enforcement says it got a call on April 7 of a vehicle stolen from the Mason City Walmart.  The vehicle was reportedly going west on Highway 122 before getting onto northbound Interstate 35.  Court documents state the vehicle was clocked at 108 mph before hitting stop sticks and coming to a halt at mile marker 214.

Investigators say Pitcock, the driver, was arrested.

Her trial is set to begin on July 6.