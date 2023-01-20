Arizona murder suspect caught near a Charles City school

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The apprehension of a fugitive caused a lockdown Friday at a Floyd County school.
The Charles City Police Department says it assisted the US Marshals with the capture and arrest of Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown, 24, on a murder warrant out of Pima County, Arizona.
Police say Howard-Brown was caught in the 1100 block of Kelly Street and, as a precaution, Immaculate Conception Grade School was temporarily placed in lockdown.
Howard-Brown has been taken to the Floyd County Jail, where he is being held on $1 million bond.
Howard-Brown is accused of killing Harrison Weber, 23, on April 22, 2022, and seriously injuring another person.