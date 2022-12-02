Arizona, Florida flights return to Rochester International Airport

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sun Country Airlines will once again offer direct flights out of Rochester International Airport to Arizona and Florida starting mid-December.
These seasonal routes are making a comeback after a well-received community response last winter.
The flights that will be offered are non-stop routes to both Phoenix and Fort Myers, Fla.
RST's goal is to bring ease to flyers that typically would be required to commute to Minneapolis to catch a flight to these destinations.
"It was accepted very well here in the community," said John Reed, executive director of the Rochester International Airport. "Sun Country was happy with the performance and decided to come back."
These routes will be in service on Mondays and Fridays to Phoenix, and Thursdays and Sundays to Fort Myers.
"We're very excited to have Sun Country back in our market," Reed said.
The returning routes will be in service until mid-April 2023.
If you're planning to travel this winter and want to learn more about these seasonal routes, click here.