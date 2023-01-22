Fog is setting in across the area this evening, and dense fog will be likely for many overnight and into Monday morning. Visibilities have already dropped to under 1/2 mile and could be near zero at times. Use caution if you have to travel overnight and keep in mind that roads may be slippery as the fog will freeze on surfaces.
Areas of dense fog expected through Monday morning,
- By Aaron White
- Updated
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
