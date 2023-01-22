 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Slick spots may also develop with the below freezing surface
conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you.

...PATCHES OF DENSE FOG THIS EVENING...

Portions of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa will see
reduced visibilities as fog further develops this evening. Some
spots will be dense at times with visibilities of one-quarter
mile or less. Use caution if driving as you could encounter
rapidly changing visibilities and icy patches.

Areas of dense fog expected through Monday morning,

Dense Fog Advisory

Fog is setting in across the area this evening, and dense fog will be likely for many overnight and into Monday morning. Visibilities have already dropped to under 1/2 mile and could be near zero at times. Use caution if you have to travel overnight and keep in mind that roads may be slippery as the fog will freeze on surfaces.

