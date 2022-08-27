Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across Iowa and Minnesota through Saturday evening and Saturday night. Excessive rainfall will be possible as storms move over the same areas, which could lead to localized flooding. The National Weather Service mentions that the potential exists for 3-4 inches of rainfall, which could lead to urban and small stream flooding in some areas. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest on the heavy rainfall potential.
Areal flood watch issued for Saturday Night
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today