Areal flood watch issued for Saturday Night

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible,
with the highest risk in urban areas.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Iowa, including the following
counties, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth
and Wright.

* WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While recent conditions have generally been dry over the
watch area, there is concern that storms may repeat over the
same area tonight into Sunday morning, leading to rainfall
amounts of 3 to 5 inches and possibly higher amounts in
localized areas. While the soil can likely absorb this
rainfall, especially in rural areas with agricultural fields,
if the higher rainfall amounts fell over an urbanized area,
it could lead to an increasing risk of flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across Iowa and Minnesota through Saturday evening and Saturday night. Excessive rainfall will be possible as storms move over the same areas, which could lead to localized flooding. The National Weather Service mentions that the potential exists for 3-4 inches of rainfall, which could lead to urban and small stream flooding in some areas. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest on the heavy rainfall potential.

