Area schools receive national recognition

KASSON, Minn.-Some congrats are in order for Kasson-Mantorville High School and Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School. They've been recognized as Project Lead The Way Distinguished Schools. The elementary school received this distinction since it had all of its students enrolled in modules focused on things like habitats, and the high school received since it had a high number of its students enrolled in modules centered on things like engineering. The purpose of these modules is to engage students in STEM education and get them thinking about where they want to go for college and what they want to do for their careers. Tracy Schmidt, one of the elementary school's Project Lead The Way teachers, said it's important for students to get hands-on learning experiences.
“Because it helps to connect with their learning that’s taking place in the classroom, and one of fage-favorite modules-we headed outside to our grounds here at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School and explored habitats while students were wearing snowshoes," Schmidt said.
Only eight other elementary schools in Minnesota received this distinction this year, and only three other high schools in Minnesota received it this year. This is the third year in a row the high school has received this distinction. It's the sixth consecutive year for the elementary school.