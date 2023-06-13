 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Wednesday through 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...light wind, warm temperatures, and sunny
conditions will combine with small amounts of wildfire smoke from
Canada to produce high concentrations of surface level ozone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Area schools receive national recognition

  • Updated
  • 0

Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School and High School have been named "Project Lead the Way" distinguished schools.

KASSON, Minn.-Some congrats are in order for Kasson-Mantorville High School and Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School. They've been recognized as Project Lead The Way Distinguished Schools. The elementary school received this distinction since it had all of its students enrolled in modules focused on things like habitats, and the high school received since it had a high number of its students enrolled in modules centered on things like engineering. The purpose of these modules is to engage students in STEM education and get them thinking about where they want to go for college and what they want to do for their careers. Tracy Schmidt, one of the elementary school's Project Lead The Way teachers, said it's important for students to get hands-on learning experiences.

“Because it helps to connect with their learning that’s taking place in the classroom, and one of fage-favorite modules-we headed outside to our grounds here at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School and explored habitats while students were wearing snowshoes," Schmidt said.

Only eight other elementary schools in Minnesota received this distinction this year, and only three other high schools in Minnesota received it this year. This is the third year in a row the high school has received this distinction. It's the sixth consecutive year for the elementary school.

