Area methamphetamine usage on the rise

MASON CITY, Iowa - Law enforcement on both sides of the Iowa-Minnesota state line have been dealing with an uptick in crime, from shootings and stabbings, to even standoffs. But there has been a common tie among some of these incidents...a presence of methamphetamine.
According to the National Survey on Drug Use & Health, Iowa ranks 19th out of all 50 states in reported meth usage. The most recent DEA National Drug Threat Assessment in 2020 found that meth usage is at an historic high, rising and increasing at a faster rate, and it represents a growing share of drugs tested in crime labs, jumping from 21% in 2011 to 44% in 2019. In addition, meth is the third most commonly cited substance of use at admission to treatment, behind only alcohol and cannabis.
Despite strong regulations in place to make it difficult to obtain ingredients to make methamphetamine, what's behind the surge? Mason City Police Captain Mike McKelvey says it could be due to a myriad of factors.
"The problem with substance use or abuse there almost seems to be a vicious cycle between mental health, substance use or abuse, victimization, crime...it's a vicious circle. A lot of times, one begets the other. What comes first, we don't know."
One major change he's noticed over the years is where methamphetamine is coming from.
"In the old days, you had meth labs and people took Sudafed, anhydrous, and make the stuff. Very cumbersome, very smelly, very time-intensive, very dangerous. Now, the price of superlab meth that is produced South of the border is super cheap, very potent, and it probably has a much higher potency than what somebody could produce on their own...and it's everywhere around the U.S."
McKelvey notes that border agents do search vehicles, though it is a more random process, and a lot of seizure is left up to local, county and state authorities. In addition, McKelvey strongly encourages the public to report anything suspicious to law enforcement.