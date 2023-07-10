Area corn, soybean farmers facing worst of recent drought

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 471 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA FLOYD MITCHELL IN NORTHEAST IOWA ALLAMAKEE CHICKASAW HOWARD WINNESHIEK IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA DODGE FILLMORE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, CALEDONIA, CHARLES CITY, CRESCO, DECORAH, DODGE CENTER, NEW HAMPTON, OSAGE, PRESTON, ROCHESTER, WABASHA, WAUKON, AND WINONA.