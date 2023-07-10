Area corn, soybean farmers facing worst of recent drought

GLENVILLE, Minn. - Farmers all over the region are continuing to struggle as drought-like conditions plague their crops.
The lack of rain has been a concern all summer long.
Corn plants need around 25 inches of rain for a good harvest. In the last two months, farmlands from Albert Lea to Glenville have received less than four inches.
In Glenville, much of the soil is lighter and sandier. This soil won't soak up as much moisture, meaning droughts will be even worse for output.
Crops planted in this soil have gotten the worst of the drought. Their growth has been slowed so much, it's highly unlikely they'll yield anything usable by harvest time.
Crops planted in heavier soil are able to live off the water still soaked into the land, so they still have a chance to recover.
If the rain doesn't eventually come their way, this could change.
There are treatments for crops to prevent drought damage. However, some farmers believe these chemicals can only do so much.
"They do have some product you can apply on your crops to help mitigate [drought damage]," said Ryan Hajek, a corn and soybean farmer. "I don't know if I'm all for them or believe in them. The true fix is water. We need water."
Most farmers in the area believe they can survive one year of poor harvesting if the drought continues.
However, they would welcome a solid inch of rain real soon to help save their season.