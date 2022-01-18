 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with gusty winds will create wind chill values less
than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds may also
create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural areas
which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional bitter cold
nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be even lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

ARCTIC AIR: Wind chills as low as -30 expected Wednesday Morning

Wednesday Morning Wind Chills

Arctic air is settling into the region after the passage of a cold front Tuesday evening. Temperatures are expected to dip below zero, and factoring in the wind, it's likely that wind chill values will be in the -15 to -30 range Wednesday morning. Frostbite can happen in as little as 30 minutes on any exposed skin to these cold of conditions. If you plan to be outside for an extended period of time, be sure to bundle up very well. Temperatures will improve towards the weekend.

