Arctic air is settling into the region after the passage of a cold front Tuesday evening. Temperatures are expected to dip below zero, and factoring in the wind, it's likely that wind chill values will be in the -15 to -30 range Wednesday morning. Frostbite can happen in as little as 30 minutes on any exposed skin to these cold of conditions. If you plan to be outside for an extended period of time, be sure to bundle up very well. Temperatures will improve towards the weekend.
ARCTIC AIR: Wind chills as low as -30 expected Wednesday Morning
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
