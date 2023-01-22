Enjoy the mild January temperatures now, because some BIG changes are expected through the extended forecast. A cold front is expected to arrive on Friday and will usher in MUCH colder temperatures for next weekend. Highs will only be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will drop below zero. It's possible that daytime highs could even be stuck below zero by early February.
Arctic air set to return next weekend.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today