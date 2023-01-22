 Skip to main content
Arctic air set to return next weekend.

Arctic Air Returns

Enjoy the mild January temperatures now, because some BIG changes are expected through the extended forecast. A cold front is expected to arrive on Friday and will usher in MUCH colder temperatures for next weekend. Highs will only be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will drop below zero. It's possible that daytime highs could even be stuck below zero by early February. 

