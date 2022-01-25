 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST UNTIL NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, 9 PM CST until noon CST
Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 PM CST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

ARCTIC AIR: Dangerous wind chills to -40 expected into Wednesday

Wind Chill Warning

Arctic air has settled into the region and we will dealing with some of the coldest temperatures we've has so far this winter season. Our temperatures will be dropping to near -20 tonight, before southerly winds kick in and begin to warm things up. Once the wind does kick in, there will be a period of time early Wednesday morning when wind chill values may reach -40. With these cold of conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes, so bundle up very well, especially if you're planning to be outside for an extended period of time. Temperatures will be warming back up on Wednesday as highs reach 20 degrees during the evening.

