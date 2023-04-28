Arbor Day celebration held at Three Links Park

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Today is Arbor Day. At Three Links Park, Rochester Public Utilities had their 21st annual "Arbor Day Celebration." The event featured different kinds of nature-centered activities. Also, tree saplings were given out and the band PK Mayo entertained folks with some live music. Nicole Einsman, one of the attendees, said there's plenty of fun to be found in nature.
“With sticks, you can have sword fights. You c-with-with rocks, you can draw, so you c-with trees, you can build stuff, so it’s just more fun to have nature around cuz it would be a pretty boring world if we had no nature," Einsman said.
Smokey Bear also made an appearance at the celebration. Rochester Public Utilities plans to have the celebration again next year at the same location.