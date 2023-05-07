APS names new Executive Director of Academics and Administrative Services

AUSTIN, Minn. – A new Executive Director of Academics and Administrative Services has been appointed for Austin Public Schools.
Katie Baskin will oversee academic programs and administration, including managing curriculum development, ensuring academic excellence, and developing and implementing policies and procedures that support the mission and vision of the District.
"We are thrilled to have Ms. Baskin continue her work with academics and expand her leadership role in Austin Public Schools," says Superintendent Joey Page. "Her expertise in academic administration and dedication to providing exceptional educational experiences for students make her the perfect fit for this role. I am confident that under her leadership, the District will continue to grow and provide outstanding educational opportunities for our students and supports to our employees."
Before joining the APS Cabinet as Executive Director of Teaching Learning, Baskin served at all levels of K-12 education, first as a middle school Math teacher, high school assistant principal, high school principal, and elementary principal. She also facilitates Principal professional learning with the University of Minnesota Principals Academy.
"I am honored to take on this role and serve within a system that has been incredible for my development and the education of my own children,” says Baskin. “I believe in Austin Public Schools, our mission, and the amazing staff striving to provide our students the best each day."