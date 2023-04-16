April's Entrepreneur of the Month is Amanda Black of Nora Springs Insurance

MASON CITY, Iowa – Amanda Black of Nora springs Insurance has been named the April 2023 Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area Small Business Development Center (SBDC).
The previous owner of Nora Springs Insurance, Mark Dix, approached North Iowa Area SBDC when he was thinking about retiring but wanted the business to continue after serving the public since 1926. Black then bought the company in January 2021 after six years in the insurance industry.
“I wanted something where I could work with people, help people, and this allowed me to do that,” says Black. “It wasn’t something I had ever thought - that I would be owning my own business. Now I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”
Black’s path to being an entrepreneur began with Start Smart, a free introductory seminar about business ownership and business plans, and she then enrolled in Venture School, an eight-week program held bi-yearly in North Iowa in partnership with the University of Iowa.
“Venture School gave me the tools to succeed. If you don’t know how to write a business plan, you’re just out there on your own trying to figure things out,” says Black. “My Venture School coach, Bob Buesing, is amazing. Even though it’s over, he’s kept in touch and checked in to ask ‘What do you need? Can I help you?’ You would think they would say ‘I did my part and they’re on their own now,’ but that has not been the case at all.”
Black will graduate from North Iowa Area Community College with her Associate’s degree in Business in May 2023.