Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Band of Heavy, Wet Snow Expected into Monday Morning...

.Heavy snow has developed in a band from west of the Mississippi
River at Winona through La Crosse and toward Viroqua with 1/4 to
1/2 mile visibilities in snow. Through tonight, we'll see bands of
heavy snow develop and weaken and re-develop over parts of
western and central Wisconsin. Initially, the snow is accumulating
on grassy area and cold surfaces, however, roads will become
snowcovered and hazardous due to the continuation of the heavy
snow overnight. Snow rates of 1 to 2 inches are expected to
persist tonight in the heavy snow band. Due to the heavy and wet
nature of the snow, the budding out of some trees, and gusty
winds, power outages and tree damage could occur.

We may lose a few inches of snow due to melting and compaction,
however 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts are expected
through Monday morning. Travel tonight and into Monday will be
significant hampered and some roads may be impassable until
plowed.

In addition, strong winds of 35 to 45 mph will further reduce
visibilities during the times of heavier snow and a mix of
freezing rain is possible north of Highway 10 in central
Wisconsin this evening before transitioning to all snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

April's Entrepreneur of the Month is Amanda Black of Nora Springs Insurance

Amanda Black

Amanda Black.  Photo Courtesy of NIACC.

MASON CITY, Iowa – Amanda Black of Nora springs Insurance has been named the April 2023 Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

The previous owner of Nora Springs Insurance, Mark Dix, approached North Iowa Area SBDC when he was thinking about retiring but wanted the business to continue after serving the public since 1926.  Black then bought the company in January 2021 after six years in the insurance industry.

“I wanted something where I could work with people, help people, and this allowed me to do that,” says Black.  “It wasn’t something I had ever thought - that I would be owning my own business. Now I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

Black’s path to being an entrepreneur began with Start Smart, a free introductory seminar about business ownership and business plans, and she then enrolled in Venture School, an eight-week program held bi-yearly in North Iowa in partnership with the University of Iowa.

“Venture School gave me the tools to succeed. If you don’t know how to write a business plan, you’re just out there on your own trying to figure things out,” says Black.  “My Venture School coach, Bob Buesing, is amazing. Even though it’s over, he’s kept in touch and checked in to ask ‘What do you need? Can I help you?’ You would think they would say ‘I did my part and they’re on their own now,’ but that has not been the case at all.”

Black will graduate from North Iowa Area Community College with her Associate’s degree in Business in May 2023.

