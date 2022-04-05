ROCHESTER, Minn. - April is National Donate Life Month. It's a time to raise awareness about donation, encourage people to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors, and to honor people who have saved lives through the gift of donation.
KIMT News 3 spoke with Alexander Fooks, who is currently a guest at Gift of Life Transplant House. It's a place for people and their caretakers to stay while waiting for or recovering from a transplant at Mayo Clinic.
Fooks and his wife have been in Rochester since January. He and his family are from near Tel Aviv, Israel. After being diagnosed with cancer of the bile ducts, he was referred to Mayo Clinic. The journey took more than 24 hours and was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alex is going through treatments to prepare his body for a liver transplant. He and his wife spent their first month in Rochester at an apartment, but felt lonely so they moved to Gift of Life Transplant House. Despite speaking a different language and being far from home, Alex says every when they return to the house from appointments at Mayo, they are coming home.
Raising awareness of organ donation is critical because more than 106,000 people are currently on the national waiting list. A donor is able to save up to eight lives with their gift. This is according to Donate Life.
"Organ donation is critically important for those people who are waiting for a chance to resume and have their lives back to normal and we hope that you'll consider becoming an organ donor," says Mary Wilder, executive director of Gift of Life Transplant House.
If you'd like to register to become an organ donor, click here to fill out a simple form.
Here is Alex's story in his words:
"My name is Fooks Alexander, I am 64 years old, married for 43 years to the woman I love. Our story
began at the university. We have 2 children, a son (42) is software engineer in Hi-Tech company,
and a daughter (33) is a nutritionist, works as medicine researcher in Israeli office of Astra Zeneca.
We have 3 grandchildren.
We are a strong and friendly family.
We have been living in Israel for almost 30 years. We all work, we live near Tel Aviv in the city of Holon.
I have been working as a software developer at Hi-Tech company Allot for over 13 years. This is an international company, see allot.com
Suddenly our life changed. After two years of constant pain, as well as losing 20 kilos of weight, we started checking and finally got to the wonderful and famous Israeli surgeon Dr. Ido Nachmani and his college Dr. Niv Pencovici currently working in Mayo clinic. According to their directions, the final diagnosis was made oncology of the bile ducts. In practice, the situation was not easy and required an urgent decision on a liver transplant. The only way out was to get a referral for treatment at the Mayo clinic Rochester, where such surgeries are successfully performed. Maccabi Medical Fund went to meet us and gave us a referral and provided financial support.
And here we are in the United States of America, the state of Minnesota, the city of Rochester. It was not easy to get there, the flight with transfers took more than 24 hours. It should be considered that everything was complicated by the epidemic and the flight required additional checks and permits.
The first month we lived in apartments. We were alone in a closed space and felt lonely. We had fears about moving to GIFT OF LIFE, but they did not come true. We, foreigners with a different language, a different mentality, are the only ones like that.
In GIFT OF LIFE, we found a warm, cozy home, caring attitude of the staff and the contribution of volunteers, nice, warm, caring people and kind hearted friends. We are all united by similar difficult problems. But together it is easier for us to overcome them and fight. Every day when we return from the clinic, we say we are going home. This is our second home.
In GIFT OF LIFE, you may find a rich library with a massive number of books and CD disks, piano, gym room, washing room, billiard, many games, TV rooms, computer room, room with fabrics for sewing and sewing machines. Good, organized kitchens and dining rooms with all needed equipment include refrigerators and freezers, dry food cabinets, pans, plates and so on. People may continue their usual life and prepare meals as they do at home. Honestly, we have met a lot of hotels and guest houses in different countries, But this is the first time when we see such а complete and comfortable environment organized with a mind and heart caring for people.
Many thanks to the GIFT OF LIFE staff: Mary, Karry, Rebecca, Ashley and everyone for their kindness and cordiality."