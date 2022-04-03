April is fundraising month at ROCA climbing center

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester's ROCA climbing center kicked off its fundraising month with its 'Climb Around the World' event on Sunday.
Various businesses, such as Janky Gear and Taco Lab, joined ROCA for the student scholarship fundraiser.
The fundraiser included the purchase of a pass book page for $5 or a whole book for $50.
The pass books contained various U.S monuments and the location's elevation.
Co-owner of ROCA Jeremy Schaar tells KIMT climbers could check off a pass book page by completing the required elevation climb of the given U.S monument.
Schaar said the fundraised money will go towards scholarships for youth climbing teams.
"Typically we cover what we call a season. We run climbing year round but we break it down into the four seasons and so we typically cover a kid for a full season. That is membership, then also the team and the gear for that typically three months," Schaar said.
Schaar said a season usually costs around $425 per climber.