ROCHESTER, Minn. - April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a time to recognize the importance of remaining focused on driving without added distractions to promote public safety while on the roadways.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, in 2022 there were 22 deaths due to distracted driving.
Overall, distracted driving amounted to 9% of all crashes in the state of Minnesota.
"We estimate one in four fatal crashes in the state of Minnesota is related to distracted driving, and that's probably estimated fairly low just because it's hard to determine if a distraction was the primary cause of a fatal crash," said Sgt. Troy Christianson of Minnesota State Patrol.
There will be additional patrols on the roadways from April 1 to April 30 to address distracted driving violations.
"Law enforcement officers will be looking for people on their phones or just other distractions, so if we see people weaving within their lane, then they can be stopped and cited," Christianson said.
Under state law, drivers cannot held their cell phones while driving and must use single-touch activation, voice commands, and mounts to make calls, send texts, change music, or use navigation.
While many think of handling cell phones when it comes to distracted driving, this isn't always the case.
"We see all sorts of distracted driving, so we see people eating, reading a map - we're just so used to multi-tasking, hat it's important that people when they drive to just focus on driving," Christianson said.
The first time offense for violating hands-free laws can carry fees of $100 when court fees are added, and a second violation can cost upwards of $380.
Between 2018 and 2022, a total of 144 deaths and 778 serious injuries during accidents were caused by distracted driving, according the State Patrol.