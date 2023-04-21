Appreciating Earth Day outside with an Oxbow Park Naturalist

Byron, MN - Earth Day 2023 is here, a day to reflect on the natural world around us. And what better way to embrace that world than to get outside in it! KIMT Stormteam 3 Meteorologist Sean Macaday visited Oxbow Park in Byron to explore our natural backyard as Spring kicks into full gear.
"Everyday is different. You are finding new things. Especially in the spring, you are finding new birds, new plants. There’s just everything to explore," says Megan Long, a naturalist with Oxbow Park & Zollamn Zoo. She joined Sean on this Earth Day stroll to point out what you might see and hear if you head outside this weekend.
Like the frogs awaking form their slumber, or the first flowers beginning to bloom.
Apparent on the walk was the bloodroot flower, a small white flower named for the red fluid found in it's stem. These flowers curl up overnight to protect themselves from the colder temperatures.
Megan says the bloom of these Spring ephemeral flowers only lasts a few weeks in late April and early May, and is particularly excited about one that is just beginning to bloom - the Virginia Bluebell.
"We get people asking about the bluebell report. 'Are the bluebells out? Are we close to it. When are the bluebells going to be coming?' Cause they love to go four a hike. Especially on this trail. And we have lots of photographers come to get pictures of them too."
Another sign of Spring, of course, is the birds.
"So this time of year, they are singing to find their mates. So some of our year-round birds are signing, and then new migrants are coming through too. So I can hear little birds here and there and they are all starting to pick up, and the next few weeks we will be hearing even more."
During the walk, between when seeing beaver bites and woodpecker holes, I Megan told us what Earth Day means to her.
“It’s a great reminder to be so thankful for what we have, and how we can be out in nature. We might not always think it, but it all boils back down to nature. And it’s a good reminder to do what we can to help protect it."
If you want to go on a guided nature hike with an Oxbow Park naturalist, follow their facebook page and keep an eye out. They occasionally do guided hikes of all sorts.