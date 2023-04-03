Applications open for accessory dwelling unit pilot program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is now accepting applications for its accessory dwelling unit pilot program.
Recent changes to the city's development code would allow for accessory dwelling units to be built on some residential lots, and the city is seeking applicants to pilot test an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, test program where three residents will be selected for the study.
Accessory dwelling units are extra living spaces built onto the lots of existing residential properties, whether attached to or detached from the main structure on that property.
The city is recognizing that ADUs could create more opportunities for housing - whether its affordable housing that would be offered by renters or other uses, like caregivers having a secondary space to live alongside the main house of the individual that they're offering care to.
"Nationally speaking, most ADUs aren't used for rentals. A portion are, but most of them are used for multi-generational living," said Taryn Edens, manager of housing and neighborhood services for the city of Rochester.
"We've heard specifically from our community - both from the aging population and persons with disabilities, there's value to having ADU for caregivers. So, it's certainly not targeted towards renters, but we recognize that that's a way for eligibility," Edens said.
The three participants chosen for the study will each qualify for up to $20,000 each in reimbursement to cover city fees and indirect costs related to the pilot program.
"Anyone interested does have to submit an application for what we call a pre-development meeting," Edens said. "It's completely free, we hold them weekly, it's an opportunity for that owner or builder to get input from various agencies in the city and the county as far as what code requirements they'd have to adhere to," Edens said.
Funding comes from Community Development Block Grants, of which $60,000 will be allocated in total for the project.
To learn more, visit the city website.