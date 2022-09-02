Applications are now open to apply for Chester Woods Park's lottery hunt

OLMSTED CO., Minn. - An annual lottery is now open to a limited amount of deer hunters as part of Olmsted County Park's controlled hunt.
Only 40 hunters will have the chance to hunt in Chester Woods Park in November and will be selected through a lottery held on Sept. 26th.
Registration is already open and runs through 5pm on Sept. 23rd.
Each hunter will be required to obtain at least one disease management harvest tag and you're allowed to have up to four hunters attached to your application form.
Forms can be submitted electronically on the Olmsted County Park's website or you can grab a form from the park's main office.
Park manager Tom Eckdahl says it's the hunt has been ongoing since the park opened in 95' and it's important to maintain the deer population and herd health on the grounds as well as to allow community members to enjoy the land.
He explained, "It's around the Thanksgiving time period. A lot of it is a family tradition; folks like to get out and hunt. There are some families who don't have private land to hunt so this gives them public land made available. We do shut the park down during this time period so there's only deer hunters allowed in this area."
There is also a disabled veterans hunt scheduled for before the annual shotgun or archery hunt.
The disabled veteran shotgun hunt takes place from Nov. 10-13th. Applicants must be service-connected disabled veteran and parties of two may register on a single form.
The annual lottery hunt takes place from Nov 19-27th. You can find out more about how to register for both by clicking here.